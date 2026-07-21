Aerial view of wildfire near Kimberley in Canada

An aerial photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service on July 18 shows a wildfire near Kimberley in southeastern British Columbia, Canada. Latest statistics show a total of 3,839 wildland fires have been recorded across Canada so far this year, consuming more than 2.9 million hectares of forest. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service on July 18 shows a wildfire near Kimberley in southeastern British Columbia, Canada. Latest statistics show a total of 3,839 wildland fires have been recorded across Canada so far this year, consuming more than 2.9 million hectares of forest. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)