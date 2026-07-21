Science museum in NE China attracts students during summer vacation

Visitors learn about eye health through exhibits at Liaoning Science and Technology Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 19, 2026. Many students came to Liaoning Science and Technology Museum during the summer holiday season to boost their scientific literacy through interactive exhibits and hands-on science experiments. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Visitors learn about liquid pressure through an exhibit at Liaoning Science and Technology Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 19, 2026.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

A visitor (L) takes part in a game themed on rotational inertia at Liaoning Science and Technology Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 19, 2026.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

Visitors watch the display of conservation of energy at Liaoning Science and Technology Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 19, 2026.(Xinhua/Li Gang)