Canada's CPI increases 2.8 pct in June

A customer shops at a Walmart store in Toronto, Canada, July 20, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.8 percent year over year in June, following a 3.2 percent gain in May, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A customer shops at a Walmart store in Toronto, Canada, July 20, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.8 percent year over year in June, following a 3.2 percent gain in May, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman refuels a vehicle at a gas station in Toronto, Canada, July 20, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.8 percent year over year in June, following a 3.2 percent gain in May, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)