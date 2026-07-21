Lula signs law to strengthen Brazil's sovereignty in medicines and vaccines production, reduce external dependence

Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed into law on Monday legislation establishing Brazil's National Health Strategy for the Health Economic-Industrial Complex (CEIS), a measure aimed at ensuring the country's autonomy and sovereignty in the production of medicines, vaccines, medical supplies and healthcare equipment.According to Brasil 247, the legislation originates from Bill No. 2,583/2020, introduced in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies and later reported in the Senate by Senator Rogério Carvalho. The new law establishes a long-term public policy designed to strengthen the country's healthcare infrastructure while reducing the vulnerability of Brazil's Unified Health System (SUS) and its dependence on imported pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.The legislation introduces guidelines for public procurement, financing mechanisms and the regulation of strategic healthcare products. It also promotes research, technological innovation and industrial development within Brazil. According to the Senate rapporteur, transforming the policy into law provides regulatory stability that can encourage long-term public and private investment without increasing public spending.The measure also consolidates strategic policies intended to improve Brazil's capacity to respond independently to public health emergencies and routine healthcare demands. In addition, it seeks to support the creation of qualified jobs in the country's health technology and innovation sectors.(Reported by Brasil 247 on July 20, 2026)