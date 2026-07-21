Video footage obtained by GT shows China overseeing humanitarian transfer of injured Philippine personnel at Ren’ai Jiao

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 21, 2026 08:18 PM

Footage obtained by the Global Times on Tuesday showed Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels overseeing and assisting the transfer of injured Philippine personnel from the illegally grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel. During the operation, CCG officers reiterated China's sovereignty over ...