PHOTO / CHINA
Milky Way sparkles over night sky in NE China's Heilongjiang
By Xinhua Published: Jul 22, 2026 08:54 AM
This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)



This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)



This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)



This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)