Milky Way sparkles over night sky in NE China's Heilongjiang

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the Milky Way above Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)