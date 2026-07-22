Inside satellite manufacturing plant in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu

Journalists take photos of a thermal vacuum simulator at Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 20, 2026. Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of satellites. Its intelligent production line for commercial satellites can produce more than 150 units annually, each weighing between 200 kg and 500 kg. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists take photos of a thermal vacuum simulator at Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 20, 2026. Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of satellites. Its intelligent production line for commercial satellites can produce more than 150 units annually, each weighing between 200 kg and 500 kg. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 20, 2026 shows a view inside an anechoic chamber for antenna testing at Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of satellites. Its intelligent production line for commercial satellites can produce more than 150 units annually, each weighing between 200 kg and 500 kg. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist is seen near a thermal vacuum simulator at Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 20, 2026. Guoyu Starry Sky Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of satellites. Its intelligent production line for commercial satellites can produce more than 150 units annually, each weighing between 200 kg and 500 kg. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)