Jingdezhen becomes trendy destination for young tourists during summer vacation

A child engages in a hands-on porcelain-painting experience in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2026. Featuring various museums, hands-on porcelain-making experiences, diverse ceramic art installations, and a slow-paced lifestyle, Jingdezhen has become a trendy destination for young tourists during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A visitor takes photos of duck-shaped ceramic incense burners at the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 26, 2026. Featuring various museums, hands-on porcelain-making experiences, diverse ceramic art installations, and a slow-paced lifestyle, Jingdezhen has become a trendy destination for young tourists during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Foreign tourists visit the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 15, 2026. Featuring various museums, hands-on porcelain-making experiences, diverse ceramic art installations, and a slow-paced lifestyle, Jingdezhen has become a trendy destination for young tourists during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on July 15, 2026 shows a ceramic art installation at Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Featuring various museums, hands-on porcelain-making experiences, diverse ceramic art installations, and a slow-paced lifestyle, Jingdezhen has become a trendy destination for young tourists during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)