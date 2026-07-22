Ice-and-snow economy booms during summer in N China's Shijiazhuang

A visitor skis at an indoor ski resort in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2026. The city of Shijiazhuang has been focusing on developing its ice-and-snow economy during summers in recent years. A number of indoor ski resorts across the city have rolled out consumption subsidies and hosted professional competitions to develop a heat-relief business model. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

People ski at an indoor ski resort in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2026. The city of Shijiazhuang has been focusing on developing its ice-and-snow economy during summers in recent years. A number of indoor ski resorts across the city have rolled out consumption subsidies and hosted professional competitions to develop a heat-relief business model. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

People have fun at an indoor ski resort in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2026. The city of Shijiazhuang has been focusing on developing its ice-and-snow economy during summers in recent years. A number of indoor ski resorts across the city have rolled out consumption subsidies and hosted professional competitions to develop a heat-relief business model. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Children practice skating at an ice rink in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2026. The city of Shijiazhuang has been focusing on developing its ice-and-snow economy during summers in recent years. A number of indoor ski resorts across the city have rolled out consumption subsidies and hosted professional competitions to develop a heat-relief business model. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)