Saudi student embraces opportunities in China-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation

Rimaz Dakhilallah Aljohani (C) tries welding at the Tianjin Intelligent Manufacturing Branch of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC) in Tianjin, north China, July 9, 2026. Rimaz Dakhilallah Aljohani, a 22-year-old junior majoring in petroleum engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia, began a two-month internship and training program with six of her classmates at Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC) in Tianjin during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Rimaz Dakhilallah Aljohani (L) learns about an intelligent welding device at the Tianjin Intelligent Manufacturing Branch of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC) in Tianjin, north China, July 9, 2026. (Photo by Li Haowei/Xinhua)

Rimaz Dakhilallah Aljohani (C) views an engineering model at the Tianjin Intelligent Manufacturing Branch of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC) in Tianjin, north China, July 9, 2026. (Photo by Li Haowei/Xinhua)

Rimaz Dakhilallah Aljohani (L) tries the teaching pendant of an intelligent welding device at the Tianjin Intelligent Manufacturing Branch of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC) in Tianjin, north China, July 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)