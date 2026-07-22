A drone photo taken on July 21, 2026 shows the NG20000 wind turbine installation vessel "Fengsheng" being officially delivered and setting sail in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. A vessel customized by COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. for a Danish shipping company was officially delivered and set sail on Tuesday. The vessel features a super-large deck of over 5,600 square meters, a payload of 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane lifting capacity of more than 3,300 tonnes. It is capable of installing wind turbines of 20 megawatts and above. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 21, 2026 shows the NG20000 wind turbine installation vessel "Fengsheng" being officially delivered and setting sail in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. A vessel customized by COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. for a Danish shipping company was officially delivered and set sail on Tuesday. The vessel features a super-large deck of over 5,600 square meters, a payload of 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane lifting capacity of more than 3,300 tonnes. It is capable of installing wind turbines of 20 megawatts and above. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 21, 2026 shows the NG20000 wind turbine installation vessel "Fengsheng" being officially delivered and setting sail in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. A vessel customized by COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. for a Danish shipping company was officially delivered and set sail on Tuesday. The vessel features a super-large deck of over 5,600 square meters, a payload of 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane lifting capacity of more than 3,300 tonnes. It is capable of installing wind turbines of 20 megawatts and above. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)