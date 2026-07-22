3 killed as explosion destroys house in Indonesia

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)
This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)
This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)