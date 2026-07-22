3 killed as explosion destroys house in Indonesia

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo provided by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Medan shows rescuers working at the scene after a powerful explosion in a residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 21, 2026. A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday. (Basarnas Medan/Handout via Xinhua)

A powerful explosion tore through a three-story house in a residential complex in the western Indonesian city of Medan on Monday evening, killing three people and causing extensive damage to surrounding properties, authorities said Tuesday.The blast claimed the lives of the homeowner, a domestic worker, and a third occupant. Firefighters, police, and joint emergency response teams conducted evacuation and rescue operations amid the rubble.The explosion caused severe structural damage to the building, with balconies and walls collapsing onto surrounding areas.Video clips shared by local media showed neighboring houses sustained damage, with their structures left leaning dangerously, while some vehicles parked in front of the property were crushed by a falling balcony.