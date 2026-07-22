Heavy rains hit India's northeastern state of Assam

A villager dries banknotes at his house besieged by floodwaters after heavy rains in Jorhat district of India's northeastern state of Assam, on July 21, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Villagers stay at a house besieged by floodwaters after heavy rains in Jorhat district of India's northeastern state of Assam, on July 21, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A villager wades through floodwaters after heavy rains in Jorhat district of India's northeastern state of Assam, on July 21, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A villager wades through floodwaters after heavy rains in Jorhat district of India's northeastern state of Assam, on July 21, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)