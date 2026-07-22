City view of Amman, Jordan

A tourist poses for a photo at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, on July 20, 2026. Amman is the capital of Jordan where tradition and modernity coexist. From the ancient Citadel to the modern shopping district, traces of different eras intertwine to reveal the city's unique charm and enduring vitality. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on July 20, 2026 shows a city view from the Citadel in Amman, Jordan. Amman is the capital of Jordan where tradition and modernity coexist. From the ancient Citadel to the modern shopping district, traces of different eras intertwine to reveal the city's unique charm and enduring vitality. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A man poses for a photo at the Rainbow Street in Amman, Jordan, on July 20, 2026. Amman is the capital of Jordan where tradition and modernity coexist. From the ancient Citadel to the modern shopping district, traces of different eras intertwine to reveal the city's unique charm and enduring vitality. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Tourists have wedding photos taken at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, on July 20, 2026. Amman is the capital of Jordan where tradition and modernity coexist. From the ancient Citadel to the modern shopping district, traces of different eras intertwine to reveal the city's unique charm and enduring vitality. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)