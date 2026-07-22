Colorful minibuses light up local streets in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

A minibus operates on a road in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 21, 2026. Colorful minibuses serve as a primary mode of transport and a vibrant element of local street culture in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

A minibus conductor (2nd L) calls for passengers in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 21, 2026. Colorful minibuses serve as a primary mode of transport and a vibrant element of local street culture in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

A row of minibuses wait for passengers in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 21, 2026. Colorful minibuses serve as a primary mode of transport and a vibrant element of local street culture in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

A minibus operates on a road in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 21, 2026. Colorful minibuses serve as a primary mode of transport and a vibrant element of local street culture in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

Several minibuses operate on a road in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 21, 2026. Colorful minibuses serve as a primary mode of transport and a vibrant element of local street culture in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)