外交部回应澳外长涉中菲南海冲突言论：有关国家无视菲方侵权挑衅，无端攻击指责中国，中方对此坚决反对

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

外交部发言人林剑主持7月22日例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，澳大利亚外长黄英贤在出席东盟外长会期间就中菲南海冲突指责中方。请问发言人对此有何回应？Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian presided over a regular press conference on July 22. A reporter asked that Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong accused China over recent China-Philippines confrontation in the South China Sea while attending the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings, what’s the response of the spokesperson?林剑表示，中方已就菲方人员恶意攻击中方的执法人员阐明了严正立场。有关国家无视菲方侵权挑衅的基本事实，无端攻击指责中国，持续翻炒非法无效的所谓“南海仲裁案裁决”。中方对此坚决反对。Lin said China had already made clear its position regarding the malicious attack by Philippine personnel against Chinese personnel. Certain countries have disregarded the Philippines’ provocations and infringements, made groundless accusations against China, and repeatedly hyped up the invalid so-called South China Sea arbitration award. China firmly opposes this.在中国和东盟国家的共同努力下，当前南海的局势总体稳定，菲方蓄意侵权挑衅是导致海上紧张的根源。有关国家不是南海问题的当事方，无权介入当事国间的涉海问题。明眼人都看得出，海上一有风吹草动，不问青红皂白就大张旗鼓跳出来反对中国的，始终就是那么一小撮国家，他们的目的究竟是维护南海和平稳定，还是唯恐南海不乱，早已不言自明。Thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable. The Philippines’ deliberate infringements and provocations are the root cause of maritime tensions. Certain countries are not parties to the South China Sea issue and have no right to interfere in maritime disputes between the countries directly concerned. It is plain for all to see that whenever there is any ripple at sea, it is always the same small number of countries that rush to loudly oppose China, regardless of the facts. It is already self-evident whether their true purpose is to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea or to stir up trouble in the region.林剑表示，中方呼吁有关国家停止渲染紧张、挑动对抗，切实尊重地区国家为维护南海和平稳定作出的努力。中方将继续依法坚定维护自身的主权权益，继续与有关当事方通过对话协商妥处涉海分歧，同东盟各国一道全面有效落实《南海各方行为宣言》，推进“南海行为准则”磋商，共同维护南海和平稳定。China urges the countries concerned to stop sensationalizing tensions and provoking confrontation, and to genuinely respect the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, rights and interests in accordance with the law, properly manage maritime differences with the relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea with ASEAN countries, advance consultations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Lin said.