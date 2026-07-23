Chinese Gravity-1 rocket launches new satellites from sea

A Gravity-1 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket at 10:54 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing nine satellites into their designated orbits. (Xinhua)

A Gravity-1 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket at 10:54 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing nine satellites into their designated orbits. (Xinhua)

A Gravity-1 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket at 10:54 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing nine satellites into their designated orbits. (Xinhua)

A Gravity-1 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket at 10:54 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing nine satellites into their designated orbits. (Xinhua)