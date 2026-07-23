Farmers deploy agricultural machinery and equipment in Xiangjiang Village, China's Hunan

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an unmanned harvester operating in a rice field at a smart farm in Xiangjiang Village, Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province. Local farmers here are deploying various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment during the summer harvest and planting season. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows unmanned machines coordinating with an agricultural drone at a smart farm in Xiangjiang Village, Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province. Local farmers here are deploying various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment during the summer harvest and planting season. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows unmanned harvesters operating in a rice field at a smart farm in Xiangjiang Village, Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province. Local farmers here are deploying various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment during the summer harvest and planting season. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows an unmanned rotary tiller plowing the field at a smart farm in Xiangjiang Village, Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province. Local farmers here are deploying various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment during the summer harvest and planting season. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)