Xingtai in China's Hebei upgrades bicycle industry

Cycling enthusiasts ride in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2026. Xingtai City is a nationally renowned bicycle manufacturing base, with its products sold worldwide. In recent years, Xingtai has pushed forward the upgrading of the bicycle industry, continuously improved cycling infrastructure, and hosted a wide range of professional cycling races and mass public riding events. By integrating manufacturing and cycling events, the city has fueled accelerated growth of the local bicycle sector. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

Workers assemble bicycles in a workshop of a bicycle company in Pingxiang County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2026. Xingtai City is a nationally renowned bicycle manufacturing base, with its products sold worldwide. In recent years, Xingtai has pushed forward the upgrading of the bicycle industry, continuously improved cycling infrastructure, and hosted a wide range of professional cycling races and mass public riding events. By integrating manufacturing and cycling events, the city has fueled accelerated growth of the local bicycle sector. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A worker assembles bicycles in a workshop of a bicycle company in Pingxiang County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2026. Xingtai City is a nationally renowned bicycle manufacturing base, with its products sold worldwide. In recent years, Xingtai has pushed forward the upgrading of the bicycle industry, continuously improved cycling infrastructure, and hosted a wide range of professional cycling races and mass public riding events. By integrating manufacturing and cycling events, the city has fueled accelerated growth of the local bicycle sector. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2026 shows cycling enthusiasts riding in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Xingtai City is a nationally renowned bicycle manufacturing base, with its products sold worldwide. In recent years, Xingtai has pushed forward the upgrading of the bicycle industry, continuously improved cycling infrastructure, and hosted a wide range of professional cycling races and mass public riding events. By integrating manufacturing and cycling events, the city has fueled accelerated growth of the local bicycle sector. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A worker works in a workshop of a bicycle company in Pingxiang County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2026. Xingtai City is a nationally renowned bicycle manufacturing base, with its products sold worldwide. In recent years, Xingtai has pushed forward the upgrading of the bicycle industry, continuously improved cycling infrastructure, and hosted a wide range of professional cycling races and mass public riding events. By integrating manufacturing and cycling events, the city has fueled accelerated growth of the local bicycle sector. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)