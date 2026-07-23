8 killed, 16 injured in Pakistan's monsoon rains

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)
Vehicles move on a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)