8 killed, 16 injured in Pakistan's monsoon rains

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.The authority said the nationwide monsoon death toll since June 26 has risen to 57, while 148 people have been injured.

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

Vehicles move on a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. At least eight people were killed and 16 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours as monsoon showers continued to batter parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)