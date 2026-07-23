1 pilot killed, another injured in training helicopter crash in Türkiye's capital

Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said.The Robinson R-44 helicopter went down at 10:02 a.m. local time (0702 GMT) in the Temelli neighborhood of Sincan district during a routine flight, according to the Ankara Governor's Office.The instructor pilot later died of injuries, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed.An inquiry has been launched into the cause of the crash, Gurlek added.

Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)