1 pilot killed, another injured in training helicopter crash in Türkiye's capital

Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Emergency service personnel work at the site where a training helicopter crashed in the Temelli neighborhood, in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 22, 2026. One pilot was killed and another injured when a training helicopter crashed in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)