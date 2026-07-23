Jordan's Jerash Festival to highlight cultural exchange, civilizational dialogue

Artists perform at a theater of Jerash archaeological site during the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 22, 2026. Jordan's Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will mark its 40th edition from July 22 to Aug. 2, turning the ancient Roman city of Jerash into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression and civilizational dialogue. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)





Jordan's Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will mark its 40th edition from July 22 to Aug. 2, turning the ancient Roman city of Jerash into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression and civilizational dialogue.



Under the theme "A Legacy That Endures ... Generations That Unite," the festival's organizers have prepared performances and new interactive experiences for participants from around the world, highlighting the connections between heritage, civilization and international exchange.



In the days leading up to the opening, workers put final touches on stages nestled among towering Roman ruins, while craftsmen arranged handmade embroidery, ceramics, and traditional products at the newly established Gerasa Market, one of several new additions introduced to enhance the visitor experience.



Executive Director of the Jerash Festival Yazan Khader described the 40th edition as "a turning point in the festival's journey," featuring the most diverse program to date.



Khader said that 213 Jordanian, Arab and international events will take place across more than 15 venues, including 117 performances inside the archaeological city and dozens more throughout Jordan's governorates. Activities range from concerts, theater, and poetry readings to art exhibitions, folklore showcases, and heritage displays.



For the first time, the ancient Hippodrome, originally built during the Roman era for horse and chariot races, will host performances, he noted.



Khader added that the newly launched Gerasa Market features Jordanian handicrafts, creative industries, and family-friendly activities, alongside 3D projection mapping on historical monuments.



Beyond showcasing Jordanian culture, the festival has increasingly become a platform for international cultural exchange.



Khader said that this year's lineup includes performers from around 20 countries, such as Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Greece, and several Arab countries.



China's delegation will present traditional and contemporary music at the Hippodrome, along with tea ceremonies and intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, according to Zhao Xiaoqiang, director of the China Cultural Center in Amman.



Zhao said the participation reflects China's commitment to deepening cultural ties with Jordan ahead of the 50th anniversary of China-Jordan diplomatic relations next year.



For many Jordanians, the festival is also a family tradition.



Ahmad Kassab, a 36-year-old father of two, recalled visiting the festival as a child and now brings his own children to carry on the tradition.



"It's a tradition that connects generations," Kassab said.





Artists perform at a theater of Jerash archaeological site during the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 22, 2026. Jordan's Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will mark its 40th edition from July 22 to Aug. 2, turning the ancient Roman city of Jerash into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression and civilizational dialogue. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)





Artists perform at a theater of Jerash archaeological site during the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 22, 2026. Jordan's Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will mark its 40th edition from July 22 to Aug. 2, turning the ancient Roman city of Jerash into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression and civilizational dialogue. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists perform at a theater of Jerash archaeological site during the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 22, 2026. Jordan's Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts will mark its 40th edition from July 22 to Aug. 2, turning the ancient Roman city of Jerash into a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression and civilizational dialogue. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)