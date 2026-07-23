PHOTO / CHINA
National Ballet of China holds dress rehearsal of "The Peony Pavilion" in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Jul 23, 2026 01:20 PM
Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of The Peony Pavilion in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of "The Peony Pavilion" in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)


Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of The Peony Pavilion in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of "The Peony Pavilion" in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)


Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of The Peony Pavilion in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of "The Peony Pavilion" in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)


Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of The Peony Pavilion in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Artists of the National Ballet of China perform during a dressed rehearsal of "The Peony Pavilion" in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2026. The ballet drama is officially staged here from July 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)