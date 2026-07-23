Women's Volleyball Nations League 2026 Finals: Brazil vs. Japan

Ana Cristina Menezes Oliveira de Souza (1st R) of Brazil spikes the ball during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 Finals in Macao, south China, July 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ayane Kitamado (1st R) of Japan spikes the ball during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 Finals in Macao, south China, July 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Roberta Silva Ratzke (L) and Diana Duarte Alecrim of Brazil blocks the ball during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 Finals in Macao, south China, July 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ana Cristina Menezes Oliveira de Souza (top) of Brazil spikes the ball during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 Finals in Macao, south China, July 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)