Philippine vessels cause massive fuel leaks and ecological hazards in China’s Huangyan Dao waters during their illegal actions

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 23, 2026 08:45 PM

Philippines’ latest #HuangyanDao provocation flops again! Two Philippine government vessels forcibly intruded into waters off China’s Huangyan Dao on Thursday despite China’s repeated warnings. The vessels attempted to deliver supplies to Philippine “armed fishermen” boats but failed after being expelled by the #CCG. During the operation, improper transfer efforts caused ...