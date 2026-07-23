China drawn in Asian Games 'group of death' after historic U23 breakthrough

A Chinese under-23 player vies for a header during a friendly match against the Tajik U23 team in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 9, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's men's under-23 football team will have little margin for error at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after being drawn in arguably the tournament's toughest group, setting up clashes with the United Arab Emirates, Iran and North Korea in the opening stage.The draw, held on Thursday, came six months after China enjoyed its best-ever performance at the U23 Asian Cup, where Antonio Puche's side reached a historic final before finishing runners-up to Japan.That breakthrough campaign earned China a place among the top seeds for the Asian Games, allowing the team to avoid another heavyweight and get a theoretically easier group. China heads Group B as one of the four top seeds, but still landed two of the strongest teams outside the top tier.Iran, despite being placed in pot three, is widely regarded as one of Asia's strongest youth sides, while North Korea, drawn from the bottom pot after returning to the competition, is considered one of the tournament's biggest wildcards. The UAE, meanwhile, adds another technically accomplished opponent from West Asia.The draw quickly sparked discussion on Chinese social media platforms, where many fans argued that China had received one of the toughest possible assignments despite being among the top seeds thanks to the runner-up finish at the U23 Asian Cup.Some joked that the draw looked little different from what China might have received as a fourth seed, while others described Group B as a "group of death" featuring arguably the strongest teams from the third and fourth tiers.Others responded with the gallows humor that has become familiar among Chinese football fans."How did we even end up in the top pot?" one popular comment read on Sina Weibo, while another quipped that "wherever China is drawn automatically becomes the group of death" - a sardonic reaction to years of disappointment surrounding the men's teams.

The draw results for the men's football tournament at the 20th Asian Games Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The challenge also comes with heightened expectations.The Chinese team's run at the U23 Asian Cup earlier this year transformed perceptions of a generation that had entered the tournament with modest ambitions. Puche guided the team to its first-ever U23 Asian Cup final, eliminating traditional powerhouse Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals before defeating Vietnam 3-0 in the semifinals.Goalkeeper Li Hao emerged as the hero in the shootout victory over Uzbekistan, while captain Liu Haofan marshaled one of the tournament's stingiest defenses. Teenage forward Wang Yudong became one of the breakout stars of the competition and has since established himself as one of the country's brightest young talents.The spotlight is expected to remain on Wang, who has already broken into China's senior national team following his performances at the U23 Asian Cup. The attacking prospect has become one of the faces of a new generation that Chinese football hopes can reverse years of underachievement on the international stage.Unlike the U23 Asian Cup, however, the Asian Games allow each team to register three over-age players in addition to an under-23 squad. Eligible players must be born on or after January 1, 2003, although the over-age quota often changes the competitive balance, with countries adopting different squad-building strategies depending on their priorities.The men's football tournament will feature 15 teams after Iraq withdrew, with organizers deciding not to replace the vacancy. Four groups have been formed, with the top two teams from each advancing to the quarterfinals."Finishing atop Group B could offer a more favorable route for the Chinese team, potentially avoiding an early meeting with hosts Japan in the quarterfinals. That makes first place a major objective despite the daunting opposition in the group stage," Lu Yang, a Beijing-based football commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday.