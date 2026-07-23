UAE National Aircraft Registry surpasses 1,000 aircraft for first time: GCAA

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the registration of aircraft No. (1001) in the UAE National Aircraft Registry, marking the first time that the registry has surpassed 1,000 registered aircraft.



Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of the GCAA, said, "Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 registered aircraft represents a significant achievement for the UAE and reflects the continued growth of our civil aviation sector, as well as the confidence placed in the country's regulatory framework by airlines, aircraft owners and operators from around the world.



Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, assistant director-general for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said, "This milestone reflects the maturity, efficiency and international credibility of the UAE's aircraft registration system. Operating fully in accordance with international standards, the system delivers streamlined, transparent and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and operators."



He added, "The GCAA continues to enhance its registration services through smart digital transformation, continuous regulatory improvement and risk-based oversight. These efforts ensure that the National Aircraft Registry keeps pace with the sustained growth of the aviation sector while upholding the highest levels of aviation safety, operational excellence and regulatory compliance."





