Chongqing Zoo takes various measures to cool animals off during summer heat

A breeder feeds a hippopotamus with watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2026. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals off and to keep them comfortable during the summer heat here. (Photo by Yang Ke/Xinhua)

Giant pandas cool off by a pool at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2026. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals off and to keep them comfortable during the summer heat here. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A giant panda cools off in a pool of water at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2026. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals off and to keep them comfortable during the summer heat here. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An elephant enjoys watermelon at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2026. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals off and to keep them comfortable during the summer heat here. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)