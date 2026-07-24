Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture celebrates 70th founding anniversary

People from ethnic minority groups perform during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2026. Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, established on July 23, 1956, is home to 4.9 million people of the Miao, Dong, Han and other ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2026. Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, established on July 23, 1956, is home to 4.9 million people of the Miao, Dong, Han and other ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People from ethnic minority groups perform during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2026. Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, established on July 23, 1956, is home to 4.9 million people of the Miao, Dong, Han and other ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform a dragon dance during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2026. Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, established on July 23, 1956, is home to 4.9 million people of the Miao, Dong, Han and other ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)