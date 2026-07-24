Chinese designer products become new driver of inbound consumption as visa exemption policies expand

A tourist from the United States gets measured for custom-made suits at a clothing store in Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The foreign visitors entering Shanghai increased 22 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, thanks to the country's expanding visa exemption policies. Chinese designer products have emerged as a new driver of inbound consumption. Rather than buying only traditional Chinese specialties such as tea and silk, overseas visitors are increasingly following shopping tips on social media to seek out bags, footwear, clothing and other products by Chinese designers. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Maksim Ermolaev, a tourist from Russia, shows shoes from a Chinese brand that he has seen on social media at a shop in Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The foreign visitors entering Shanghai increased 22 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, thanks to the country's expanding visa exemption policies. Chinese designer products have emerged as a new driver of inbound consumption. Rather than buying only traditional Chinese specialties such as tea and silk, overseas visitors are increasingly following shopping tips on social media to seek out bags, footwear, clothing and other products by Chinese designers. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Valentin Gasse, a tourist from Germany, tries on his tailored suit at a clothing store in Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The foreign visitors entering Shanghai increased 22 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, thanks to the country's expanding visa exemption policies. Chinese designer products have emerged as a new driver of inbound consumption. Rather than buying only traditional Chinese specialties such as tea and silk, overseas visitors are increasingly following shopping tips on social media to seek out bags, footwear, clothing and other products by Chinese designers. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member takes measurements for Martial, a tourist from France, at a clothing store in Shanghai, east China, July 22, 2026. The foreign visitors entering Shanghai increased 22 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, thanks to the country's expanding visa exemption policies. Chinese designer products have emerged as a new driver of inbound consumption. Rather than buying only traditional Chinese specialties such as tea and silk, overseas visitors are increasingly following shopping tips on social media to seek out bags, footwear, clothing and other products by Chinese designers. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)