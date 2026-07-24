Fuzhou's jasmine tea industrial heritage fuels local cultural tourism growth

Workers make jasmine tea at a company of a jasmine tea industrial park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 22, 2026. Fuzhou's traditional jasmine tea scenting craftsmanship, a national intangible cultural heritage, is driving the city's cultural tourism development. Leveraging its century-old jasmine tea industrial heritage, the city has restored historic tea plantations and scenting workshops while developing tea-themed industrial, educational and cultural attractions. In recent years, the renowned jasmine tea heritage has been transformed into a vibrant driver of the city's cultural tourism growth. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Tourists shop at a jasmine-themed gift store at the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 22, 2026. Fuzhou's traditional jasmine tea scenting craftsmanship, a national intangible cultural heritage, is driving the city's cultural tourism development. Leveraging its century-old jasmine tea industrial heritage, the city has restored historic tea plantations and scenting workshops while developing tea-themed industrial, educational and cultural attractions. In recent years, the renowned jasmine tea heritage has been transformed into a vibrant driver of the city's cultural tourism growth. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A drone photo shows farmers picking jasmines at a jasmine plantation at Pukou Village in Cangshan District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 21, 2026. Fuzhou's traditional jasmine tea scenting craftsmanship, a national intangible cultural heritage, is driving the city's cultural tourism development. Leveraging its century-old jasmine tea industrial heritage, the city has restored historic tea plantations and scenting workshops while developing tea-themed industrial, educational and cultural attractions. In recent years, the renowned jasmine tea heritage has been transformed into a vibrant driver of the city's cultural tourism growth. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists shop at a jasmine-themed store at a traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 22, 2026. Fuzhou's traditional jasmine tea scenting craftsmanship, a national intangible cultural heritage, is driving the city's cultural tourism development. Leveraging its century-old jasmine tea industrial heritage, the city has restored historic tea plantations and scenting workshops while developing tea-themed industrial, educational and cultural attractions. In recent years, the renowned jasmine tea heritage has been transformed into a vibrant driver of the city's cultural tourism growth. (Xinhua/Han Xu)