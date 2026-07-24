Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu, Wang Hong awarded Fields Medals

Fields Medalists Deng Yu (1st L) and Wang Hong (1st R), both Chinese mathematicians, John Pardon (2nd L), an American mathematician, and Jacob Tsimerman, a Canadian mathematician, pose for a group photograph at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. The other recipients of the 2026 Fields Medals are American John Pardon and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Chinese mathematician Deng Yu is awarded the Fields Medal at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, on July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Chinese mathematician Wang Hong is awarded the Fields Medal at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, on July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Chinese mathematician Wang Hong attends a press conference after the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. The other recipients of the 2026 Fields Medals are American John Pardon and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Chinese mathematician Deng Yu attends a press conference after the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. The other recipients of the 2026 Fields Medals are American John Pardon and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu (3rd L) and Wang Hong (4th R), and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman (5th R) attend a press conference after the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia, the United States, July 23, 2026. Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians held here on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor. The other recipients of the 2026 Fields Medals are American John Pardon and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman. (Xinhua/Li Rui)