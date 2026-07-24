Suzhou launches nation's first 'tiered power supply, precise implementation' electricity service model

Recently, thanks to Suzhou's pioneering "tiered power supply, precise implementation" electricity service model, the Yinshan Smart Valley Low-Altitude Economic Industrial Park in Wuzhong district, Suzhou city, achieved "electricity connection upon land acquisition and capacity expansion upon production increase."



Enterprises' electricity needs are often released gradually as production lines are put into operation in batches. Previously, large-scale phased industrial projects mostly applied for all power capacity at once according to long-term plans, resulting in huge upfront financial pressure for enterprises; applying in stages raised concerns about procedural delays.



This year, the Suzhou development and reform commission issued the notice on scientifically allocating power resources and implementing precise electricity service, pioneering the "tiered power supply, precise implementation" service model nationwide. Under this model, the power supply company conducts a one-time overall planning of the overall electricity consumption scheme for high-voltage users and constructs supporting power grid projects and implements capacity expansion in stages according to the enterprise's investment attraction and production capacity release progress, fundamentally solving the problems of high initial investment and insufficient utilization of power capacity caused by applying for large-capacity electricity demand all at once.



From "one-step implementation, building but using little" to "phased implementation, building only what is needed," this shift reflects Suzhou's continuous efforts and policy innovation in optimizing the electricity business environment. It is understood that State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company ranked first in the province in the 2025 State Grid Electricity Business Environment Annual Evaluation.



"In the future, we will further optimize the electricity application process, reduce the cost of electricity access for enterprises, and continue to enhance the 'Convenient Electricity Access' service brand, injecting stronger power momentum into the region's high-quality development," said Li Yafei, a full-time employee of the marketing department of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company.





