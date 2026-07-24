PHOTO / CHINA
Lantern craft
By VCG Published: Jul 25, 2026 12:05 AM
Folk craftsmen make fish lanterns in a workshop in Linghu, East China's Zhejiang Province, on July 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

Folk craftsmen make fish lanterns in a workshop in Linghu, East China's Zhejiang Province, on July 23, 2026. Photo: VCG


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