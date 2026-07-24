Lantern craft

Folk craftsmen make fish lanterns in a workshop in Linghu, East China's Zhejiang Province, on July 23, 2026. Photo: VCG
Visitors admire spherical osmanthus groves from a viewing platform in Yuhang, Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on October ...
Farmers harvest rice at the high-mountain terraced fields in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on October 19, 2025. ...
Volunteers remove floating debris to beautify the riverbank in a village in Changxing County, Huzhou, East China’s Zhejiang ...