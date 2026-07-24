PHOTO / WORLD
UN Secretary-General debate
By VCG Published: Jul 25, 2026 12:13 AM
Candidates for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General position participate in a debate at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, the US, on July 23, 2026 local time. Photo: VCG

Candidates for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General position participate in a debate at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, the US, on July 23, 2026 local time. Photo: VCG




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