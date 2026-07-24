UN Secretary-General debate

Candidates for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General position participate in a debate at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, the US, on July 23, 2026 local time. Photo: VCG
General view of a United Nations Security Council meeting on US military actions against Venezuela, at United Nations ...
Photo exhibition opens in Geneva to commemorate 80th anniversary of United Nations
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, which opened on September 9, ...