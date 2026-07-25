Sighisoara Medieval Festival celebrated in Romania

Local residents attend a parade during the Sighisoara Medieval Festival in Sighisoara, Romania, July 24, 2026. The annual Sighisoara Medieval Festival kicked off here on Friday and will last until Sunday. First launched in 1992, the festival is now a distinctive historical celebration in Europe, which revives medieval culture and traditions through various activities. The historic center of Sighisoara was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1999. (Xinhua/Yao Yulin)

Local residents attend a parade during the Sighisoara Medieval Festival in Sighisoara, Romania, July 24, 2026. The annual Sighisoara Medieval Festival kicked off here on Friday and will last until Sunday. First launched in 1992, the festival is now a distinctive historical celebration in Europe, which revives medieval culture and traditions through various activities. The historic center of Sighisoara was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1999. (Xinhua/Yao Yulin)

Local residents attend a parade during the Sighisoara Medieval Festival in Sighisoara, Romania, July 24, 2026. The annual Sighisoara Medieval Festival kicked off here on Friday and will last until Sunday. First launched in 1992, the festival is now a distinctive historical celebration in Europe, which revives medieval culture and traditions through various activities. The historic center of Sighisoara was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1999. (Xinhua/Yao Yulin)

Local residents attend a parade during the Sighisoara Medieval Festival in Sighisoara, Romania, July 24, 2026. The annual Sighisoara Medieval Festival kicked off here on Friday and will last until Sunday. First launched in 1992, the festival is now a distinctive historical celebration in Europe, which revives medieval culture and traditions through various activities. The historic center of Sighisoara was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1999. (Xinhua/Yao Yulin)

Local residents attend a parade during the Sighisoara Medieval Festival in Sighisoara, Romania, July 24, 2026. The annual Sighisoara Medieval Festival kicked off here on Friday and will last until Sunday. First launched in 1992, the festival is now a distinctive historical celebration in Europe, which revives medieval culture and traditions through various activities. The historic center of Sighisoara was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1999. (Xinhua/Yao Yulin)