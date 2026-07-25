Horse racing competition kicks off in China's Xizang

A rider performs the equestrian skill of picking hada, a traditional Tibetan silk scarf, on horseback at the opening ceremony of a horse racing competition in Amdo County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2026. The horse racing competition kicked off here on Thursday, featuring vibrant performances and horse racing events. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a horse racing competition in Amdo County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2026. The horse racing competition kicked off here on Thursday, featuring vibrant performances and horse racing events. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a horse racing competition in Amdo County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2026. The horse racing competition kicked off here on Thursday, featuring vibrant performances and horse racing events. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Riders enter the venue of a horse racing competition in Amdo County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2026. The horse racing competition kicked off here on Thursday, featuring vibrant performances and horse racing events. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People perform at the opening ceremony of a horse racing competition in Amdo County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2026. The horse racing competition kicked off here on Thursday, featuring vibrant performances and horse racing events. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)