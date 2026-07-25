Tongjiang super major bridge completes beam erection in China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows the construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Wang Song)

The beam erection work of the 10,435-meter Tongjiang super major bridge, which is part of the capacity expansion and upgrading project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, was successfully completed on Saturday.Upon completion, the 258-kilometer-long railway will boost the transport capacity of Tongjiang port, a key gateway along the eastern route of the China-Europe freight train service.

A staff member works at the construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 23, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2026 shows the construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2026 shows the construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on July 23, 2026 shows staff members working at the construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Wang Song)