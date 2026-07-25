PHOTO / CHINA
Summer beer festival kicks off in Jiande, China's Zhejiang
By Xinhua Published: Jul 25, 2026 07:24 PM
An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)



An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)



People watch a performance at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch a performance at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)



An artist interacts with visitors at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist interacts with visitors at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)