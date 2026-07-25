Summer beer festival kicks off in Jiande, China's Zhejiang

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows people enjoying foods and drinks at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch a performance at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist interacts with visitors at a beer festival in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province on July 24, 2026. A summer beer festival kicked off at a farmers market here on Friday. Featuring live performances, gourmet foods and drinks, leisure activities and bazaars, the event attracted thousands of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)