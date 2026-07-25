Fuzhou makes tunnels, air-raid shelters and metro stations available as public cooling spaces

Residents relax at an air-raid shelter to cool off in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2026. As summer temperatures soar, Fuzhou has made some tunnels, air-raid shelters and metro stations available as public cooling spaces. Equipped with benches, chairs and other convenience facilities, these sites have become popular for residents to relax and escape the heat. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Residents relax at an air-raid shelter to cool off in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2026. As summer temperatures soar, Fuzhou has made some tunnels, air-raid shelters and metro stations available as public cooling spaces. Equipped with benches, chairs and other convenience facilities, these sites have become popular for residents to relax and escape the heat. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Residents relax at an air-raid shelter to cool off in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2026. As summer temperatures soar, Fuzhou has made some tunnels, air-raid shelters and metro stations available as public cooling spaces. Equipped with benches, chairs and other convenience facilities, these sites have become popular for residents to relax and escape the heat. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Residents relax at an air-raid shelter to cool off in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2026. As summer temperatures soar, Fuzhou has made some tunnels, air-raid shelters and metro stations available as public cooling spaces. Equipped with benches, chairs and other convenience facilities, these sites have become popular for residents to relax and escape the heat. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)