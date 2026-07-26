Iran condemns Ukraine's lethal attack on Iranian commercial ship in Caspian Sea

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a Ukrainian attack earlier in the day against an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea that led to the vessel's explosion and a sailor's death.



The ministry said in a statement that the attack, carried out by the Ukrainian government, also left one sailor wounded.



The strike violated the UN Charter and constituted an "act of aggression," it said.



Iran has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said, adding the strike could further "spread the flames of the war and insecurity in a dangerous manner."



It stressed Iran will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security, warning that Ukraine will be responsible for the consequences of its "adventurism."



Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country's forces had hit a Russian warship and vessels used for transporting Iran-linked military cargo in the Caspian Sea.

