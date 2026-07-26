Chinese new energy enterprise actively reshapes new pattern of intelligent manufacturing

A robotic arm works in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members work in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

Robotic arms work in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member introduces a home energy system at the exhibition hall of Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works in an energy storage production workshop at the Sigenergy Nantong Smart Energy Center in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2026. Unlike traditional factories, Sigenergy has achieved a leap from "single-point automation" to "full-process collaborative intelligence." Every key piece of equipment here is connected to the industrial internet, realizing the practical integration of "AI plus energy." Sigenergy is one of the Chinese new energy enterprises who are adhering to technological innovation and actively reshaping the new pattern of intelligent manufacturing. Photo: Xinhua