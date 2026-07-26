In pics: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix third free practice session

McLaren's Lando Norris of Britain drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco arrives at the paddock before the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Alpine's Franco Colapinto of Argentina drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen arrives at the paddock before the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Haas' Oliver Bearman of Britain drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen arrives at the paddock before the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Aston Martin's driver Lance Stroll of Canada drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Williams' Alexander Albon (L) of Thailand arrives at the paddock before the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas of Finland drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar of France drives during the third free practice session of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, July 25, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)