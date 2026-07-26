Members of pipe band perform during SA Pipe Band Championships in South Africa

Members of a pipe band perform during the SA Pipe Band Championships in Bedfordview, South Africa, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

Members of a pipe band perform during the SA Pipe Band Championships in Bedfordview, South Africa, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

Members of a pipe band perform during the SA Pipe Band Championships in Bedfordview, South Africa, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

Members of a pipe band perform during the SA Pipe Band Championships in Bedfordview, South Africa, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)