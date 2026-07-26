Scenery of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan

A woman walks on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 24, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People enjoy themselves at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 24, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 23, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Children play on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 23, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People enjoy themselves at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 23, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People enjoy themselves at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 24, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

A bird flies on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, on July 25, 2026. Issyk-Kul Lake, located in the northeastern part of Kyrgyzstan, covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers and ranks as the world's second-largest alpine lake. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)