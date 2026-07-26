Rotterdam Summer Carnival held in Netherlands

Dancers perform during the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Dancers perform during the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A dancer performs during the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A man has a photo with a dancer during the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A dancer performs during the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)