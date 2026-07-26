Annual short-distance horse race held in Netherlands

A horse races in the annual short-distance horse race, a tradition dating back to 1924 in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Monique Shaw/Xinhua)

A horse races in the annual short-distance horse race, a tradition dating back to 1924 in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Monique Shaw/Xinhua)

Horses race in the annual short-distance horse race, a tradition dating back to 1924 in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Monique Shaw/Xinhua)

Horses race in the annual short-distance horse race, a tradition dating back to 1924 in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, July 25, 2026. (Photo by Monique Shaw/Xinhua)