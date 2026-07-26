44th Yushu horse racing festival kicks off in China's Qinghai

A rider shows off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A rider shows off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Riders show off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A rider shows off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A rider shows off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Riders show off equestrian stunts during the opening ceremony of the 44th Yushu horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until August. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)