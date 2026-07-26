View of mangroves in Negombo, Sri Lanka

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows herons and mangroves in the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a heron resting on mangroves in the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows a heron flying near mangroves lining the shores of the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows mangroves lining the shores of the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

People boat near the mangroves in the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka on July 24, 2026. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows herons resting under mangroves in the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

People boat near the mangroves in the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka on July 24, 2026. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows mangroves lining the shores of the Negombo Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. July 26 marks the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. Sri Lanka's mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, buffering coastal storms, sequestering carbon and sustaining biodiversity. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)