Dead Sea sees continued water level decline

This photo taken on July 25, 2026 shows a view of the Dead Sea in Jordan. The Dead Sea has been experiencing a long-term decline in its water level due to reduced inflow from the Jordan River, the region's naturally high evaporation rates, and industrial mineral extraction. Available data show that as of July 2026, the Dead Sea's surface was approximately 440 meters below sea level, and its water level has been declining by an average of more than one meter annually. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Tourists apply Dead Sea mud to their bodies near the Dead Sea in Jordan, on July 25, 2026. The Dead Sea has been experiencing a long-term decline in its water level due to reduced inflow from the Jordan River, the region's naturally high evaporation rates, and industrial mineral extraction. Available data show that as of July 2026, the Dead Sea's surface was approximately 440 meters below sea level, and its water level has been declining by an average of more than one meter annually. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A tourist applies Dead Sea salt to her hair near the Dead Sea in Jordan, on July 25, 2026. The Dead Sea has been experiencing a long-term decline in its water level due to reduced inflow from the Jordan River, the region's naturally high evaporation rates, and industrial mineral extraction. Available data show that as of July 2026, the Dead Sea's surface was approximately 440 meters below sea level, and its water level has been declining by an average of more than one meter annually. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A man relaxes in the Dead Sea in Jordan, on July 25, 2026. The Dead Sea has been experiencing a long-term decline in its water level due to reduced inflow from the Jordan River, the region's naturally high evaporation rates, and industrial mineral extraction. Available data show that as of July 2026, the Dead Sea's surface was approximately 440 meters below sea level, and its water level has been declining by an average of more than one meter annually. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on July 25, 2026 shows a sign marking the former water level near the Dead Sea in Jordan. The Dead Sea has been experiencing a long-term decline in its water level due to reduced inflow from the Jordan River, the region's naturally high evaporation rates, and industrial mineral extraction. Available data show that as of July 2026, the Dead Sea's surface was approximately 440 meters below sea level, and its water level has been declining by an average of more than one meter annually. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)